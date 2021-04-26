Nilgiris leads in vaccinations,says Collector

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The Nilgiris stands first in the state in vaccination coverage against Covid 19. Stating this to presspersons here on Monday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divua said that the coverage of eligible persons (45 years and over) now stood at 47 percent.Pointing out that among the persons getting affected by the virus, those having received the first jab or both,are not many,she said that in the total number of persons affected in the district only ten reported mild symptoms despite having taken the first vaccination.There were no complaints from any of those who had taken both.

Exhorting all the eligible persons to get vaccinated without delay,Ms.Divya said that even after that they should not let their guard down.Wearing of masks should remain the highest priority.

Adverting to the second wave,now posing a threat,the Collector cautioned that it was grave one and the symptoms associated with it were new.If anyone had any doubt regarding any ailment they were suffering from,they should immediately get themselves tested for Covid 19.

Stating that a Control Room with toll free number 1077 was functioning round the clock,Ms.Divya said that people should not hesitate to use it for getting an ambulance or admission in hospitals or Covid Care Centres.

In the district there were 85 positive cases two days ago.

Yesterday the figure was 79 and today it was 57.

Though the figure was dropping there was no room for complacency.