03 Jun 2020, Edition - 1786, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Nine COVID-19 positive cases in Coimbatore, three in Salem

Covai Post Network

June 3, 2020

Coimbatore : Nine positive cases were reported today in Coimbatore, taking to the total positive case so far to161.

Of the nine, four were indigenous and the remaining five imported, arrived either by flight or road, official sources said.

So far 144 patients were discharged from Coimbatore Hospital.

Of the three positive cases reported in Salem one is in the city limits and the rest imported and 54 patients have been discharged of 207 active cases.

There was no fresh case reported in Erode, Tirupur and Nilgiris .

