NIRDPR launches Amrita’s A-VIEW for Online Rural Training

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) successfully launched Amrita’s E-Learning platform A-VIEW (Amrita Virtual Interactive e-Learning World) for conducting online training programs in rural development.

The NIRDPR Hyderabad facility will conduct training in vocational courses to several remote Panchayat centers all over the country through A-VIEW.

Vocational courses include farming, housekeeping, BPO, and others and A-VIEW will also be used actively for conducting hundreds of meetings for NIRDPR, 28 SIRDs (State Institute of Rural Development) and its divisions, a University release said Saturday.

A-VIEW is an award winning video conferencing tool, recognized by CISCO for providing e-learning innovation in the form of online classrooms and training in India, it said.

The software is completely developed by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and. is a unique platform which provides live interaction and mobile learning in all regional languages and supports rich content collaboration such as 3D models, Youtube videos, documents and whiteboard.

A-VIEW is used by over 12,000 colleges all over India.

NIRDPR, an autonomous organization under the Union Ministry of Rural Development, is a premier national centre of excellence in rural development and Panchayati Raj. It builds capacities of rural development functionaries through inter-related activities of training, research and consultancy.