No fresh case in Cbe, Tirupur, Nilgiris; 6 in Erode, 3 in Salem

Coimbatore : Coimbatoreans heaved a sigh of relief today, as there was no no fresh Covid-19 fresh cases reported.

However, Erode reported six fresh cases, all contacts, taking the total to 70.

Similarly, Salem also reported three new positive cases, all contacts, bringing the number of patients to 22.

There was no no fresh cases in Tirupur, which has 79 patients and Nilgiris district with nine patients.

So far 12 patients were discharged from Coimbatore and sent to their respective homes.