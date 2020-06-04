No fresh cases in Coimbatore, two cases in Salem in the region

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : There was no fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported from Coimbatore today.

However, five persons, including three female and two men arrived from Dubai by tested positive yesterday.

Of the three women, one pregnant female hail from Tuticorin, one from Trichy and another from Coimbatore.

The men hailed from Erode and Thiruvarur and all of them were admitted to the hospitals in their respective districts.

Though the medical bulletin yesterday showed nine positive cases, the health department late night clarified that five of the cases were repeated by mistake and brought down the total positive cases in Coimbatore to 153.

Of the 153 cases, 144 were discharged and seven patients are undergoing treatment and one died.

Meanwhile, two cases were reported from Salem today.

Of the 209 cases, 64 were discharged and 145 are undergoing treatment.