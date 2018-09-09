  • Download mobile app

09 Sep 2018, Edition - 1153, Sunday

Coimbatore

No incident of rat fever in TN-Kerala border areas: Minister

Covai Post Network

September 9, 2018

Coimbatore : The government has taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of leptospirosis (rat fever) to the cattle in the Tamil Nadu Kerala Border areas, the State Animal Husbandry minister, Udumalai Radhakrishnan said today.

7 government has already sent Rs.50 lakh worth medicines to Kerala to check further spread of disease to animals in that State Radhakrishnan told reporters at the city airport.

Stating that there was no incident of fever so far on border villages, he said that veterinary doctors were monitoring the situation there.

