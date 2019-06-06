  • Download mobile app
06 Jun 2019, Edition - 1423, Thursday
Coimbatore

No Nipah case in TN but Covai GH ready with a special ward

Covai Post Network

June 6, 2019

Coimbatore : Though there is no fear of Nipah attacks in Tamil Nadu, as a precautionary measure a separate fever isolation ward has been readied in the Government Hospital here.

The ward has 30 beds, including 20 for women, with all the facilities like medicine, syringes to treat the suspected patients, hospital Dean, Dr B Ashokan, told reporters here Thursday.

Though a case of Nipah was reported in neighbouring Kerala, there was no possibility of it entering Tamil Nadu, as the state government hasalready taken steps to prevent the spread from the border, through health andanimal husbandry departments, he said.

As such there no Nipah case has been reported in and around Coimbatore and the isolation ward is readied only as a precautionary measure, he said.

Giving details of the symptoms, Ashokan advised those who have throat pain, severe body pain and breathlessness to approach the hospital, without any panic, and have blood tested and if necessary get it examined by the Virology Centre in Pune.

