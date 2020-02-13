No official letter on expulsion received; former AIADMK MP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 13 : Former AIADMK MP, K C Palanisamy Thursday claimed that he had not received any letter or intimation of his expulsion from the party.

Emerging out of Central jail here, after he was granted bail in a fake party website case, Palanisamy said that though the bail was granted two days ago, he was released only this morning.Claiming that he had not received any official letter from the party expelling him, he said that it was the ideologies of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and former Chief minister, Jayalalithaa were put behind the bar and not him.

He will remain in AIADMK for ever and will not not switch over to any other party even if jailed for 100 times, Palanisamy said.Palanisamy was arrested on January 25 based on the complaint that he was using AIADMK symbol and also running a website in the name of AIADMK,despite he was expelled from the party.

He was booked under 11 various sections of IPC and Information Technology Palanisamy had filed a petition seeking bail in Sulur Magistrate Court, which granted bail two days ago and was released this morning.