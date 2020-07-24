No question of cancellation of free power supply to farmers: BJP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: BJP Agricultural Wing on Friday sought to allay the fears among the farmers about the much publicised cancellation of free

power supply by the Centre in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the agitations like hoisting black flags atop their houses and farm lands, the wing president, G K Nagaraj said that this was a false campaign by some farmers unions in the region, who were forcing a section of the farmers to involve in such acts.

This was nothing but a campaign by the unions backed by DMK and Left parties and far from the truth, Nagaraj said in a statement here.

Though TANGEDCO was finding it difficult to pay salaries, rent for the buildings and pension to the retired employees, with Rs.two lakh crore debt , providing power to more than 2.80 crore connections and giving free power to 21 lakh farmers and five lakh slums, he said.

Despite the problems being faced by the Corporation, the free power supply will not be cancelled at any cost come what may, Nagaraj

assured.