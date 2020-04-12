No signs of Corona symptoms at Isha Yoga Center : Coimbatore District Collector 

Covai Post Network

Nobody in the Isha Yoga Center has any signs of Coronavirus symptoms said the District Collector Rajamani. He addressed media personnel in the context of explaining the preventive actions being taken in the Coimbatore district.

Rajamani said that medical tests have been conducted for 206 people from immediate family and contacts of those who have been identified as positively infected by Coronavirus in Coimbatore.

Of these, 37 people have been identified as positive for Corona infection and 64 more have been declared as negative so far. Results of others are still awaited.

Responding to a question about Isha Yoga Center, the Collector said that of the 300 foreigners at Isha Yoga Center, 150 of them had been there from before January 2020. He also clarified that a detailed checkup has been conducted at the Isha Yoga Center and there has been no sign of Corona symptoms so far and that they are also being constantly monitored.