01 Oct 2019, Edition - 1540, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Notorious history sheeter wanted in Chennai arrested in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 1, 2019

Coimbatore : A most wanted notorious rowdy sheeter of Chennai was held here in the early hours of Tuesday from a city hospital.

Radhakrishnan of Arapakkam in Chennai is wanted in 36 different cases, including murder and abduction and police was in search for the last few months.

Learning that police has spread dragnet to catch him, Radhakrishnan left Chennai and was absconding for the last few days, police said.

As search was across the State. police in Chennai received information that the rowdy was undergoing treatment for his injured leg in a private hospital here.

On alert, Singanallur police in the city rushed to the hospital and secured Radhakrishnan, they said.

Police officials from Chennai are arriving to take him, they said.

