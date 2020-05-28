Noyyal river expansion, ,modernisation project started

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu chief minister, K Palanisamy today inaugurated the expansion and modernisation works of Noyyal river, passing through Coimbatore, Tirupur Erode and Karur districts.

Palanisamy inaugurated the project through videoconference with the collectors of the districts in the presence of Municipal Administration. Minister, S P Velymani and other senior officials.

Later clarifying on the project, Coimbatore district collector, K Rajamani said that the Government has allocated Rs.230 crore for the 158.35 KM long river project benefiting the farmers of four districts.

The renovation, expansion and modernisation scheme was taken up following the suggestions from the farmers and when completed it will be a boon to them, he said.

Of the 168 KM being covered, Coimbatore district will benefit 100 KMs, he said.

The Noyyal route has 23 dams, 32 lakes of which 18 dams and 22 lakes are in Coimbatore and the project will benefit 36,304 acres of land for irrigation and also recharge the ground water.