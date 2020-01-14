Official creates flutter by parking his vehicle in middle of the road in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Coonoor, Jan 14 : An Additional Collector in the Nilgiris district Tuesday created a flutter by parking his vehicle in the middle of the road for three minutes, resulting in traffic disruption.

The reason, police failed to take action against the persons parking their vehicles on either side of the road resulting traffic snarls, despite complaints from the locals for the last three months. Besides, some anti-socials take the advantage and consume liquor behind the parked vehicles on Mount Road and, Bedford.

To bring the matter to the attention of police, the official Ranjit Singh parked his vehicle in front of police out post for three minutes, resulting in traffic snarl, police said.

Later Singh met DSP, Kumar and lodged a complaint about the problem being faced by the public due to police negligence.