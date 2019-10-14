  • Download mobile app
14 Oct 2019, Edition - 1553, Monday
Coimbatore

Officials assure to take up renovation work of undebridge following DMK protest

Covai Post Network

October 14, 2019

Coimbatore : Over 100 DMK members today attempted to stage a demonstration near Avarampalayam, protesting against the apathy of the Corporation to renovate the under bridge at Shobhanagar, which was in dilapidated condition for long.

Pleas from the general public and political parties fell in the deaf ears of Corporation and officials had not not shown any interest to renovate it, the workers accused.

Led by DMK ward secretary, Maheshkumar, workers raised slogans, attracting police and corporation officials at the spot.

On assurance from the officials to renovate the under bridge at the earliest, the demonstration was deferred.

