  • Download mobile app
14 Feb 2020, Edition - 1676, Friday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC dismisses Nirbhaya Case death row prisoner Vinay Sharma’s petition challenging President’s decision to reject his mercy plea.
  • Rahul Gandhi’s Pulwama comment triggers war of words between BJP and Congress
  • Sushma Swaraj epitomised unwavering commitment to public service: PM Modi
  • PM Narendra Modi pays homage to the Pulwama martyrs.
  • Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law becomes UK’s new Finance Minister
Travel

Coimbatore

On Valentine’s Day, marriage of transsexual with man registered in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

February 14, 2020

Coimbatore, Feb 14 The long awaited dream of trans-woman and her husband was fulfilled Friday, when their marriage was officially registered, that too on Valentine’s Day.

The 24-year old Surekha had married Manikandan an autorickshaw driver in 2018 but could not not register the marriage under Hindu Marriage Act, which classified the bride as woman.

The couple, living in Kavundampalayam, had approached the district collector some time and after verification, it was found that the term bride was applicable for transgenders also, as was ruled by Madras High
Court in April last.

After this things moved swiftly and the Registration department agreed to register the marriage and accordingly both got registered at Vadavalli sub-registrar office here and received the marriage certificate.

The couple are happy lot now as their marriage was legally accepted by the society.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿