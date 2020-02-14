On Valentine’s Day, marriage of transsexual with man registered in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 14 The long awaited dream of trans-woman and her husband was fulfilled Friday, when their marriage was officially registered, that too on Valentine’s Day.

The 24-year old Surekha had married Manikandan an autorickshaw driver in 2018 but could not not register the marriage under Hindu Marriage Act, which classified the bride as woman.

The couple, living in Kavundampalayam, had approached the district collector some time and after verification, it was found that the term bride was applicable for transgenders also, as was ruled by Madras High

Court in April last.

After this things moved swiftly and the Registration department agreed to register the marriage and accordingly both got registered at Vadavalli sub-registrar office here and received the marriage certificate.

The couple are happy lot now as their marriage was legally accepted by the society.