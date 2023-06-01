On World Environment Day, Cauvery Calling To Kickstart Planting 1.1 crore Tress in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network





● On the day, 1.6 lakh saplings will be planted on the land of 140 farmers

● Last year the movement planted 1 crore trees in Tamil Nadu

● The saplings are provided to the farmers at a subsidised cost of Rs 3

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Cauvery Calling Movement will kick start the mammoth task of planting 1.1 crore trees this year across Tamilnadu. The movement will plant 1.6 lakh saplings on the land of about 140 farmers on the day. In a stupendous response to the initiative, various prominent people including MLAs, Mayors, Social Activists, Students, and the general public are expected to volunteer at these events. Additionally, cycle rallies, marathons, and processions with placards will raise public awareness about the benefits of tree-based agriculture.

Cauvery Calling Movement was launched by Sadhguru in 2019 to rejuvenate the Cauvery River and to improve the economy of the farmers who depend on it. It aims to plant 242 crore trees in the agricultural lands in the Cauvery basin areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Farmers have so far planted 4.4 crore trees in their lands through this visionary initiative. Significantly, last year the movement achieved a stupendous milestone of planting 1 cr trees.

The sapling planting ceremonies will be held on June 4th and 5th in 36 districts including Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli of Tamilnadu and Pondicherry. Farmers will plant valuable timber trees, teak, red sandalwood, sandalwood, banyan, neem, mahogany, and rosewood which apart from improving the environment will meet their economic needs.

Cauvery Calling volunteers have been continuously reaching out to the farmers encouraging them to adopt tree-based agriculture. They are further providing them assistance in selecting trees that suit their soil, conducting training sessions, etc in facilitating seamless adoption of the method. The movement also plants lakhs of saplings on memorials and birthdays of Nammazhwar, Nel Jayaraman, and Maram Thangaswamy. All three of them have supported and mentored the various environmental works of Isha from the beginning.