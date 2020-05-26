One air passenger from Chennai test covid-19 positive

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A passenger, who had arrived here from Chennai by Air, was tested Covid-19 positive and shifted to ESI Hospital here for further treatment today.

Over 130 passengers had arrived from Chennai and Delhi yesterday after resumption of flights across the country and all the passengers had undergone test for coronavirus.

Swab test results had shown that a 24-year old man from Chennai tested positive and was immediately shifted to ESI Hospital.

The remaining passengers who were tested negative, will be home quarantined for 14 days.

Thus Coimbatore witnessed at positive case after a gap of 21 days.

Meanwhile, three streets in Kandal in Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district have been declared as containment zones, following a woman arrived from Chennai tested Covid-19 positive a couple of days ago.

Throat swabs and blood samples of 50 persons in contact with her have been taken and test results awaited, the district collector, Divya said.