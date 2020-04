Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : One person was arrested for attempting to enter a containment zone, closed for outsiders, as part of preventing the spread of Cronavirus.

According to police, Mohammed Safiq , a resident of SNR Garden attempted to enter a zone in Kuniyamuthur and entered into argument with a female police officer, who prevented him at the gate.

As Safiq reportedly scolded the officials, she lodged a complaint, based on which he was arrested and remanded and lodged in the central jail.