One Covid19 positive case reported in Erode

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Erode in the region reported one Covid-19 positive case, taking the total so far to 72.

However, there was no fresh cases in Coimbatore, Salem, Nilgiris and Tirupur.

Of the 72 cases in Erode, 69 have already been discharged, while two are undergoing treatment, with one death.

Salem has shown a sudden spurt of 39 cases yesterday taking total cases to 107 and 45 were discharged and 62 patients are undergoing treatment.

While all the 114 patients were discharged from Tirupur, 14 patients from Nilgiris were discharged.