One crore worth stolen jewels recovered, five arrested in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : The rural police have recovered gold and silver articles worth Rs.one crore and arrested five persons, involved in housebreaking in the rural limits over a period of time.

Based on the increasing incidents of house breaking and theft, Superintendent of Police , Sujit Kumar formed special teams to solve the issue.

During the investigation, the team arrested five persons involved in such cases and recovered 237 sovereign gold ornaments, four kg silver articles and three cars from their possession, police said.