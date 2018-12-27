One-day conference to discuss issues confronting farmers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Waiver of farmers’ loan and implementation of M S Swaminathan recommendatiaons on Minimum Support Price (MSP) are among the some of the issues will come up for discussion at the one-day conference of farmers being organised here on December 29.

The conference organised by Tamil Nadu Vyavasayigal Sangham (Tamil Nadu Farmers Association), affiliated to CPI, will discuss issues affecting the farmers, its president, S Palanisamy told reporters today.

It will pass resolutions seeking to waive farm loans taken from both the nationalised banks and cooperative societies, he said.

Stating that the Government should implement Swaminathan commission recommendation on MSP, which was pending for 10 years, he said that both the Centre and State governments should come out with a separate budget for agriculture sector.

Pension of Rs.5,000 to ageing farmers, establishment of an export centre for coconut and betel nut products, to encourage traditional agriclture and concrete steps to prevent human-animal conflict would be some of the other issues are to be discussed, he said.

Representatives of all major farmers associations are participating in the conference, Palanisamy said.