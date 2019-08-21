One held for stabbing taxi driver, taking away car

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : One person was held and hunt was on for another, hailing from Andaman and Nicobar, on charges of stabbing a taxi driver and taking away his car near Sulur on the outskirts in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police, the duo had booked the car to go to Madurai and boarded it at Singanallur in the city.

As car reached Sulur, about 20 km from here, one of the passengers stabbed driver Vasanthkumar, pushed him out of the vehicle, and the other drove drove away.

A few persons there took the driver to the Government hospital here.

Police alerted check posts and other strategic points enroute Tirupur and other border districts and managed to stop the car near Tirupur. However, one Kongusamy managed to escape, even as the other person, Thirumurugan, was taken into custody