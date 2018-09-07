One more arrested in the conspiracy to finish Hindu outfit leaders

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : One more man was arrested today in connection with the plot to eliminate a few Hindu outfit leaders and functionaries in Tamil Nadu, raising the total arrest to seven.

Based on a tip off from IB, city police had arrested five persons–R Ashik, S Ismail, Jafar Sadiq Ali, S Shamsuddin and Salauddin, immediately after they alighted from a train in the city railway station on Sunday last.

Interrogation revealed the plot to kill Hindu outfit leaders, including Hindu Makkal Katchi President, Arjun Sampath had led to the arrest of a person, Auto Faisal, two days ago and a search was on for one Anwar, police said.

Tracing the cellphone, a special police team identified the place of Anwar as Malumichampatti and arrested him, they said.

Anwar was produced before Principal District Judge this evening, who in turn remanded him to judicial custody till September 18.

All the accused were booked under seven sections, including Conspiracy and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.