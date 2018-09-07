  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
07 Sep 2018, Edition - 1151, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Complaint filed against noted playwright Girish Karnad for participating against the arrest of 5 ‘alleged Maoists’
  • JUST IN: Delhi Police has arrested two suspected terrorist
  • Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea has been rejected. The court says the grounds for bail are over exaggerated and unacceptable
  • PM Modi speaks at the Global Mobility Summit 2018
  • SC raps states for the delay in filing reports on steps taken to curb mob lynching, gives a week’s ultimatum to file a report
  • J&K moves SC seeking permission to appoint DGP without going through the process of UPSC panel clearance
  • Rahul Gandhi biggest buffoon in the country: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
  • The Railway Minister also launched a new mobile application named “AAPOORTI’ of the Indian Railways e-procurement system
  • Bharat Bandh was announced by minority rights organisations against amendments in the SC/ST Act
Travel

Coimbatore

One more arrested in the conspiracy to finish Hindu outfit leaders

Covai Post Network

September 7, 2018

Coimbatore : One more man was arrested today in connection with the plot to eliminate a few Hindu outfit leaders and functionaries in Tamil Nadu, raising the total arrest to seven.

Based on a tip off from IB, city police had arrested five persons–R Ashik, S Ismail, Jafar Sadiq Ali, S Shamsuddin and Salauddin, immediately after they alighted from a train in the city railway station on Sunday last.

Interrogation revealed the plot to kill Hindu outfit leaders, including Hindu Makkal Katchi President, Arjun Sampath had led to the arrest of a person, Auto Faisal, two days ago and a search was on for one Anwar, police said.

Tracing the cellphone, a special police team identified the place of Anwar as Malumichampatti and arrested him, they said.

Anwar was produced before Principal District Judge this evening, who in turn remanded him to judicial custody till September 18.

All the accused were booked under seven sections, including Conspiracy and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

TCP's LGBT Pride

