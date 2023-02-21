Ooty badly needs a face lift

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: With the nippy Winter weather slowly giving way to warmer conditions, talk in various parts of this popular vacation destination has now shifted to the ensuing summer tourist season. While expectations are

rising owing to the ‘Ooty 200’ celebrations coinciding with the coming season, a feeling gaining ground is that the hill station, needs

urgent steps to improve its overall appearance.

The ‘Operation Clean up’ should start at Charing Cross on the threshold and go all the way to the Ooty Lake on the other end.

The main grievance, according to many who spoke to this writer , is that the proliferation of encroachments, particularly along main roads has added considerably to the already shabby appearance of the town.

This issue also figured prominently at a recent meeting of a committee constituted by the district administration for the Ooty 200 celebrations.

Concerned residents are of the opinion that the authorities should form a ‘watch dog committee’ to protect public places. The growing congestion and consequent traffic hazards have pushed pedestrians to an unenviable position.

They feel that instead of waiting till the commencement of the season, the authorities should start sprucing up the town now itself.

Many in the hospitality and travel sectors pointed out that several tourists were of the view that the appearance of the town was not in tune with its reputation.

A plan of action should be drawn up to make the town more attractive to the tourists and more comfortable for the locals