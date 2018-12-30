  • Download mobile app
30 Dec 2018, Edition - 1265, Sunday
Coimbatore

Open to alliance for LS elections with like mined parties: Anbumani

Covai Post Network

December 30, 2018

Coimbatore : Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK is open to alliance with the like minded parties for the  coming Lok Sabha elelections and party convenor, Dr S Ramadoss will take a final decision on the issue, its Youth wing president, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said on Sunday.

Briefing reporters on the deliberations on party's two day general council meeting, which concluded here, Anbumani said that the the meeting resolved to enter into alliance with like minded parties for the general elections.

The council authorised party convenor, Ramadoss to decide on the alliance, he said.

Anbumani said that the party will work for the welfare and development of Tamil Nadu and India, particularly farmers and youth.

Urging people to not to believe the rumours about alliance as appearing in the media, he said that the party will announce the alliance at an appropiate time.

He said that both the Central and Tamil Governments were neglecting the interests of Tamils and Tamil Nadu, including the fishermen, Sri Lankan Tamils, Mekedatu reservoir issue, which were yet to be resolved.

Both the Congress and BJP were adopting the same yardstick in this regard, Anbumani said.

