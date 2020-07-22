Order high level inquiry into recent incidents

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPI (M ) District Committee today urged the State government to order an High level inquiry into the recent incidents

of tyre burning in front of temples, which had resulted in tense moments in the city.

The incident of a person throwing meat in front of temple, desecrating the statue of Periyar and tyre burning in front of three temples were

seen as incidents to disturb the peace prevailing in the city, the party district secretary, V Ramamurthy said in a statement.

Stating that Police attributing the incidents to mentally deranged persons was not acceptable to the party and also the general public, he said in order to bring out the truth, the Government should order an high level inquiry

into the incidents.

It was not acceptable for the party whether it was desecration of a statue or attack on temples in an attempt to create tension among the believers, he said.

Similarly, the Government should not fall prey to the designs of Sangh Parivar which is allegedly pressurising the police and pointing fingers at certain persons or organisations reported to be behind the incidents, Ramamurthy said.