  • Download mobile app
23 Jul 2020, Edition - 1836, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19 positive man and husband of patient kill themselves in Bengaluru
  • Manipur to go under complete lockdown for 14 days, starting 2 pm tomorrow
  • US signs contract with Pfizer for Covid-19 vaccine doses
Travel

Coimbatore

Order high level inquiry into recent incidents

Covai Post Network

July 22, 2020

Coimbatore : CPI (M ) District Committee today urged the State government to order an High level inquiry into the recent incidents
of tyre burning in front of temples, which had resulted in tense moments in the city.

The incident of a person throwing meat in front of temple, desecrating the statue of Periyar and tyre burning in front of three temples were
seen as incidents to disturb the peace prevailing in the city, the party district secretary, V Ramamurthy said in a statement.

Stating that Police attributing the incidents to mentally deranged persons was not acceptable to the party and also the general public, he said in order to bring out the truth, the Government should order an high level inquiry
into the incidents.

It was not acceptable for the party whether it was desecration of a statue or attack on temples in an attempt to create tension among the believers, he said.

Similarly, the Government should not fall prey to the designs of Sangh Parivar which is allegedly pressurising the police and pointing fingers at certain persons or organisations reported to be behind the incidents, Ramamurthy said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿