Organic farming programme aims at achieving self-sustenance

Umaima Shafiq

Sencholai training programme teaches farmers self-sustenance techniques through organic farming and animal husbandry

Forty-five farmers and agriculturists took part in a private training programme in organic farming and animal husbandry aimed at self-sustenance.

The programme held in Sulur and titled, Iyyarkai Vazhi Vellanmai and Oruginainda Pannai Vadivamaippu was organised by Sencholai on September 29.

Commenting on the enthusiastic participation, organiser Senthil Kumaran told The Covai Post, “We had invited for 30 people but nearly 45 persons turned up.”

The programme aims at training farmers in organic farming without machines, pesticides or chemical fertilizers, using only natural manure and compost by rearing farm animals like cows, goats and sheep.

“The programme taught the participants to adopt cluster approach, so that the farm becomes a self-sustaining module that will help feed farmer families and generate income through crop sales,” said Senthil Kumaran.

He said that this programme was being held for two years at various agricultural lands in and around Coimbatore, but for the past six months it is being held in their own land spread across 3.5 acres in Sulur.

“We conduct regular workshops for aspiring farmers. Currently, about 10 people are staying here for a week’s training. Our clients are those with empty lands, or potential land buyers and farmers.

“Our trainer Vanagam Ramesh is an expert in reviving farmlands that had become salt-encrusted during tsunamis and natural calamities. He has been working with us for the past six months.”

Sencholai has also held agricultural awareness programs in many Coimbatore schools and colleges for students and teachers in collaboration with the city’s corporation.

“We advise growing all vegetables in an intercropping method to maintain land fertility and provide feed, fodder and surplus produce for sales and income. So it is basically about minimum investment, maximum profit and eco-friendly incomes,” he said.