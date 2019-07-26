Over 100 held for protest against SBI quota order

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 100 workers of various outfits were arrested on Friday when they attempted to lay siege of the main office of State Bank of India here, to protest against the 28 per cent cutoff mark fixed for economically weaker section candidates of general category in clerical tests.

The agitators, led by Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam general secretary K Ramakrishnan raised slogans against the Centre and the SBI Administration, for depriving the opportunities to SC/ST, whose cutoff marks were higher than 28 per cent.

The workers wanted the bank administration to withdraw its order. The agitators came in a procession to the bank and tried to jump the police barricades. There was a minor scuffle between activists and police, and all of them were arrested.

The workers of SDPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal, Revolutionary Youth Front, Dravidar Tamilar Katchi, May 17 Movement, Adi Tamizhar Peravai, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and Tamil Puligal, participated in the agitation.