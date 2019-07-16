Over 200 houses on encroached land demolished

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In its drive to remove encroachment, particularly on water bodies, the City Corporation today demolished over 200 houses in G M Nagar in the city.

Though the corporation has issued stern warning to those encroached and constructed houses on the banks of Valankulam and providing alternate houses, they continued to stay there.

As the stretch was almost 1.5 km long, the corporation today evicted the occupants and demolished 228 houses, with the help of Slum Clearance Board and Electricity Board, amid tight police security.

The corporation has constructed over 1,800 houses in Pullukadu, in the vicinity and allotted them to those who were evicted from different encroachments

Though majority of the inmates had opted to go to new houses,the demolition was carried out to prevent others from settling down in the empty houses, corporation sources said.