23 Feb 2020
Over 3,000 students participate in mini-marathon against child abuse

Covai Post Network

February 23, 2020

Coimbatore, Feb 23 : A total of 3,450 students participated in the Mini Marathon against child abuse organised by CMS Vidya Mandir Matric
Higher Secondary School here Sunday.

Run Against Child Abuse, was organised to keep awareness among the public, keeping in mind the increasing incidents of wide spread child abuse happening across the country.

The event was organized under various categories for Men & Women with a distance of 5 Km & 10 Km, for Under 16 yrs boys and girls 5 km and kids between age group 2 – 7 yrs ran with their parents covering a distance of 2 Km.

Cash prizes were given to those secured the top five places and trophies were given to the schools and colleges which had sent more than 100 students, with winners also getting medals and certificates. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police ( L&O),. Somasundaram flagged off the  event. 

