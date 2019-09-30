Over 36,500 women given marriage assistance worth Rs.164 crore in seven years

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 36,894 women were benefited by the Government’s marriage assistance scheme worth Rs.164.08 crore in the last seven years, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said today.

Distributing marriage assistance, including eight grams of gold for mangalasutra at a function here, Velumani said that the Government started giving eight grams of gold from July 2016 from four grams being given during the period of 2011-16.

A total of 27,563 women were benefitted by getting four grams of gold for mangalasutra worth Rs.104.51 crore during 2011-16, while 7,331 were benefitted during 2016-19 by getting eight grams of gold worth Rs.46.12 crore, Velumani said.

Marriage assistance of Rs.25,000 were distributed to 514 women worth Rs.1.28 crore, Rs.50,000 to 1,486 beneficiaries worth Rs.7.43 crore, 2,000 women given 8 grams of gold for mangalasutra worth Rs.5.39 crore totaling Rs.14.11 crore assistance at the function, an official release said.