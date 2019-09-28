Over 50 dogs given free rabies vaccine

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 53 dogs were today administered free rabies vaccine by Lions Club of Coimbatore Hill City to mark the World

Rabies day.

A special camp was held in Kovaipudur, where Veterinary doctors Ramnath and District chairman Lion. Dr.Thiruselvan administered the vaccine.

Region chairman lion. Dr Srinivasagiri and Zone Chaiman Priyagiri and club president Nithish Kuttan were present at the camp.

Virbac, animal health company provided free medicine, District Public Relations in charge, S Prabhakaran said.