09 Jan 2019, Edition - 1275, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Over 550 trade union members held at railway station.

Covai Post Network

January 9, 2019

Coimbatore : A total of 575 workers, including 70 women belonging to different trade unions were arrested Wednesday, when they attempted to stage demonstration on the railway track at the City station, as part of the two-day Nation wide bandh.

Led by president of Federeration of All Trade unions and CPI senior leader, M Arumugam, the workers marched towards the railway station for demonstration.

They squatted in front of the station and raised slogans seeking to brimg down the prices of essential commodities, to drop amendment to the Labour laws and to fix Rs.18,000 as minimum wage and equal wage to equal work, police said.

As the workers proceeded towards railway station to block some incoming train, police prevented and arrested them.

The activists belonged to major trade unions including CITU AITUC, INTUC, LPF

