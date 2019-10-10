Over 600 workers from different political parties arrested

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 600 workers, including 125 women, belonging to different political parties were arrested on Thursday, while staging demonstration wearing black dress and holding black flags to protest against the 100 per cent hike in the property tax by the City Corporation.

The Secular Progressive Alliance, led by DMK had actually planned to organise one-day city bandh on September 27, which however was cancelled after Madras High Court banned it.

The alliance then decided to hold black flag demonstration with workers wearing black dresses.

Since police denied permission, the workers led by DMK MLA, N Karthik and CPIM MP, P R Natarajan attempted to stage the demonstration and raised slogans seeking immediate withdrawal of property tax hike which they said was additional burden to common men.

The workers, including those from Congress, MDMK, CPI, CPIM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal, numbering nearly 3,000 also demanded that the Corporation withdraw the contract given to French firm Suez for 24 X 7 drinking water supply to 100 corporation wards.

Police arrested 600 workers, including 125 women, for defying the ban.