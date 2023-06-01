P4U new mobile app launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : World’s first P4U new mobile application was launched in Coimbatore. The inaugural function was held at SITRA Auditorium, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Guest of Honour, Chairman of KG Hospital, Padmashree Dr. Bakthavatsalam said, “East or West Coimbatore is the best. Vijay’s product should go viral all over the world. I wish him to become famous like Bill Gates.” Ramasamy, President of Srivari Company, also attended the function.

Retired Police Officer Dr. Kaliamurthy, while launching a new mobile app said, “As per the challenge of Bharathiyar “Did you think you were going to fall?”, he shines here with his tireless efforts. Along with him are a group of youngsters like Senthilkumar, Raghupathi and Prasanna. Today Vijay is an accomplished young man in IT. He will transform India’s life path into a unique path in IT. A ship means it must travel on the sea, not to stand on the shore. The purpose of the ship is to sail through storms. Human birth is about weathering the storms and overcoming challenges and achieving through new discoveries. Do-or-die zeal should be an essential characteristic of youth. Because Vijay is a hard worker, his tireless efforts now lead to this state-of-the-art mobile app. A nationwide standard Indian mobile app has been released” he said.

Acupuncturist Dr Nithyanandham attended the function. Vijay TV fame KiKi hosted the show. The event featured a mimicry performance by Small Screen fame Azhar and DSK. More than 25 popular social media YouTubers participated in the event and received awards.

Speaking about this new app, Mr. SP Vijay and Priyanka Vijay, Directors of Plannext4U All Solutions India Pvt Ltd said that this new app called P4U will be available very soon. It is available on Google Play Store. This is a new mobile app developed in India with international standards designed to convert entertainment into income, income from social media registration and popularity through social networking. This single app has four types of functionality including e-commerce. Features include buying, selling, services and social networking. If you want to sell your goods, registration with P4U is sufficient. Through us, our delivery managers will collect and deliver the products you make at your homes and through this process unemployed people can generate their income.

And according to the points you get for the posts you post on social networking sites on this new mobile app, you get rewards. You can use it while buying items. It also has a separate digital platform for farmers. Through this, farmers can trade their produce through this site. This can prevent loss of crops when they are affected by natural disasters. This mobile is currently working in Coimbatore district. It is going to be introduced soon in Tamil Nadu and all over India. Coimbatore has been divided into four zones for our app service and services are provided in four mini micro zones within each zone, “they said