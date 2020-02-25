Panic in Ooty due to straying of wild boars

Covai Post Network

Ooty, Feb 25 :” Panic gripped on the two-km stretch of this tourist town, when a herd of wild boar strayed

on to the road, leading the people running helter skelter for safety.

The boars numbering six to seven suddenly appeared in Charing Cross junction and started attacking two wheeler riders, who ran to safety after abandoning the vehicles, police said.The animals then ran on two km stretch to the Tibetan Market and Gate House at Botanical Garden, targeting four and two wheelers.

Panic gripped on the stretch for nearly one hour and the people heaved a sigh of relief after the herd went behind bush in the garden.