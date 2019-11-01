Parents seek action against KV school authorities in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Parents of a class four girl student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, in Sowripalayam in the city, today sought stringent action against the school for not taking any steps against three students, who had thrashed their daughter some 20 days ago.

The parents had met the District Collector, K Rajamani and submitted a petition stating that despite complaints, police and school authorities had not taken action against the students, who had beaten her daughter.

The school authorities were keeping silent on the issue, where the daughter had fractured bones below the eyes in the incident, the father, Gokulraj, said that a petition has already been submitted during the grievances aid, but of no avail.

In his petition, Gokulraj sought immediate action against the school administration, who were trying to hush up the issue favouring the students.