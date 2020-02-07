Parties, organisations seek action against minister for violating constitution

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Even as the controversy over the incident of a tribal boy removing the chappals of Forest Minister, Dindigul C Srinivasan died down after the minister expressed his regret over it, a group of persons belonging to various parties sought to book the minister under Prevention of Atrocities Act against SC/ST.

In a petition filed at the office of the City Police Commissioner, the members of the Tamil Nadu Theendamai Ozhippu Munnani (Removal of Untouchability) and a few other organisations. said that the incident was indecent, against the status of a minister, who took oath against untouchability and constitution.

The members belonging to SFI, Dravidar Tamilar Katchi, also wanted to take stringent action against the district and forest officials, including the District Collector, who were mere onlookers during the incident.