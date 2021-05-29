Partner’s in nation building from Coimbatore contribute treatment materials for covid patients in government hospital

Covai Post Network

The Chartered Accountants from Coimbatore Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and The Auditors Association of Southern India (TAASI ) Contributed Medicines, Pulse Oximeters, Oxy Flow Meter, Disposable Bed Sheets and many other materials worth more than 11 lakhs to the Government Hospital , Coimbatore.

The materials were handed over today by the team lead by CA. S Prabhu, Chaiman of the Coimbatore Branch of ICAI, CA. NN Sanmugavadivel & CA KP Gopinath, Past Chairman of the Branch and CA. Survajith.S. Krishnan, Branch & TAASI Member.

CA.S.Prabhu Chairman of the Branch Mentioned that “We at Coimbatore branch along with CA.N Ravisankar President of Auditors Association and other office members of TAASI guided by Senior members of the Profession and our Past President of the Institute CA.G.Ramaswamy constituted a Covid Task Force based on the Suggestions received from SIRC Chairman CA.K. Jalapathy who requested all the Branches across south to Constitute such task force .

Based on the same we constituted the Task Force for our members and their relatives.

We formed a Co Ordination Comittee led by Past Chairman of the Branch CA NN Sanmugavadivel and Co Ordinated by CA. Survajith S Krishnan and few other Past Chairman CA.B.Saravanan , CA.MP Paneerselvam, CA KP Gopinath and our member CA.Ramya Kamesh along with TAASI to collect Funds from our members and Distribute the Covid Relief Materials to CBE Medical College Hospital and ESI Hospitals ,Coimbatore. We had also arranged for the vaccination Camp for our members in the month of March at our Institute premises .”

Further he also thanked the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for amending the CSR Activities to Include the Covid related activities. He informed that many of our members are encouraging the Corporate Clients to come forward to utilize CSR Funds towards COVID Care Related Activities.