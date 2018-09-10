10 Sep 2018, Edition - 1154, Monday
- CBI sends Neeshal Modi’s extradition request to MHA
- Gutka Scam: CBI gets custody of all 5 persons, including owner of MDM Gutkha company, Madhav Rao
- Chhattisgarh: Maoist terrorists tied over 30 villagers to trees and beat them up for not attending a Maoist meeting in Dantewada
- NCW summons Kerala MLA PC George over misogynist remarks against rape victim nun
- BJP hits back at Congress over Bharat bandh, ‘Congress resorting to shameful violence’, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- SC asks for progress report from the CBI in the Babri demolition case
- Met issues 48-hour heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand
- Most petrol pumps remain closed in Mumbai, Thane
- Nun’s body found in Kerala convent well
- Under China shadow, India and Taiwan work to improve culture, trade ties
Pastor raises slogans against gay marriage on Court premises
Covai Post Network
September 10, 2018
Coimbatore : A Pastor today created a flutter in the district court complex here, when he raised slogans against gay marriage and homosexuality, claiming it would lead to global disaster and natural calamities.
Father Felix Jebasingh of Puliyakulam Church in the city suddenly appeared on the verandah and started raising slogans urging the people not to extend support gay marriage–men with men and women with women.
Please do not support the Court judgement on Sec.377, he said. The Jesus Christ is arriving. His arrival is imminent. This type of marriage will lead to the total destruction of society and God has destroyed two cities by sending Agni (fire), he said while being taken away by police from nearly 500 metre verandah.
The pastor was taken in a police van to police station, they said.