Pastor raises slogans against gay marriage on Court premises

Coimbatore : A Pastor today created a flutter in the district court complex here, when he raised slogans against gay marriage and homosexuality, claiming it would lead to global disaster and natural calamities.

Father Felix Jebasingh of Puliyakulam Church in the city suddenly appeared on the verandah and started raising slogans urging the people not to extend support gay marriage–men with men and women with women.

Please do not support the Court judgement on Sec.377, he said. The Jesus Christ is arriving. His arrival is imminent. This type of marriage will lead to the total destruction of society and God has destroyed two cities by sending Agni (fire), he said while being taken away by police from nearly 500 metre verandah.

The pastor was taken in a police van to police station, they said.