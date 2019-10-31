People asked to move to safer places as surplus water released from Avalanche dam

Covai Post Network

Ooty : A flood alert was sounded today, following the release of water from Avalanche dam and the people living in the low lying areas asked to move to safer places.

Due to incessant rains being experienced for the last few days in Nilgiris district, Avalanche dam has reached its full capacity and considering its safety, 500 cusecs of water is being released since this morning.

In view of this the district collector, Innocent Divya advised the people living in on the banks coming under revenue village of Mulhigoor, Bikketti and Balacola, to move to safer places.

Considering the rainy conditions and forecast of heavy rains, the administration declared today as holiday for educational institutions in four taluks including Kundah.

Upto Thursday 7.30 AM, the district received 822.7 mm rains for a day, with Kodanadu receiving 142 mm, followed by Coonoor 97 mm, Kotagiri and Kundah 81 mm each, Avalanche 65 m, averaging 51.3 mm rains.

Meanwhile, four landslips were reported near Barliar on Mettupalayam- Udhagaandalam Road in the early hours and there was disruption of traffic, which was diverted via Kotagiri for nearly six hours, official sources said.