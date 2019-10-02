  • Download mobile app
02 Oct 2019
Coimbatore

Percolation pond for harvesting 32 lakh liters of rainwater

Covai Post Network

October 2, 2019

Coimbatore : A percolation pond that can harvest 32 lakh liters of rain water was created at Kumaraguru College campus today.

The initiative had come from the aegis of Kumaraguru Microcosm a flagship of Kumaraguru Institutions, where 300 college students, 30 volunteers from various NGOs and Corporates in the region.

With this the campus will ensure that every single drop of rainwater that falls on the campus is harvested during rain and benefit in ensuring ground water recharge for all the neighboring residential areas.

The creation was part of week long events and programme organised to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 th Birth Anniversary.

