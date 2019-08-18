Person supplying ganja through what’s app group arrested

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Like food delivery app, one can get ganja also in the city from a whatsapp group.

In its drive against the ganja peddlers, particularly among student community, City police has formed special teams.

One of the teams nabbed a person, moving in auspicious manner last night near city railway station, police said Sunday.

On investigation, the person Malaichamy revealed that he used to supply ganja and other narcotic substance to students, through a specially formed Whatsapp group.

Malaichamy is a resident of Andipatti in Theni district and is procuring ganja from Andhra Pradesh, they said.

Police seized one kg of contraband and Rs.2,000 cash from his possession and further investigation is on to identify the ‘customers’ to crack a wider network.

He was remanded and lodged in the Central jail, police added.