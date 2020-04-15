PEW constable injured after seized country bomb exploded in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A grade one constable attached to Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Rural Police sustained minor injuries all over body, when one of the seized country bombs fell and exploded near Annur, 35 kms from here, police said Wednesday.

Based on specific information that illicit liquor is brewed and sold, a PEW team from Periyanaickenpoalayam carried out raid in a farm house in Athikuttai in Kuppanur village Tuesday evening.

During the raid, they seized two litres of arrack from a cattle shed and also some country bombs, hidden in a bamboo reportedly used to kill wild boars straying in the farm land, they said.

The constable, Senthilkumar sustained minor bleeding injuries on chest, both the thighs and lips, when one of the bombs accidentally fell and exploded while taking to a vehicle, police said.

He was treated as outpatient in a nearby private hospital.

Meanwhile, Nachimuthu, the farm owner was taken into custody for interrogation, after registering cases under various sections including TN Prohibition act and IPC 285 Explosives Act.