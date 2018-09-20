  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
20 Sep 2018, Edition - 1164, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Meeting between EAM & Pakistani foreign minister to take place on the sidelines of UNGA: Raveesh Kumar, MEA
  • India today accepted the proposal on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York
  • Vatican accepts resignation of Bishop Franco Mulakkal
  • Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a Metro ride
  • J&K: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in the forest area in Sumlar of Bandipora
  • SC reserves order on Bhima Koregaon case
  • Big Development in SFI activist Abhimanyu murder case: Prime accused Arif Bin Salim has been taken into police custody
  • Bishop Franco Mulakkal reaches crime branch
  • Triple talaq law will make Muslim women fearless: Amit Shah
  • RSS has discarded chunks of Golwalkar’s thoughts: Mohan Bhagwat
Travel

Coimbatore

PFI district president interrogated by NIA

Covai Post Network

September 20, 2018

Coimbatore : NIA, investigating the murder case of Hindu Munnani spokesperson, C Sasikumar, today interrogated Popular Front of India (PFI) District President, A Anwar Hussain in the city.

Hussain was summoned by the agency to appear before it and accordingly he appeared before the officials this morning.

Coming out of the NIA office, Hussain claimed to reporters that the officials had asked only about the organisational matter and how PFI was functioning.

Nothing with regard to the case of Sasikumar, who was hacked to death by a gang on September 22, 2016 night, was asked, he claimed.

NIA officials were not immediately available for their version.

TCP's LGBT Pride

