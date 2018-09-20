PFI district president interrogated by NIA

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : NIA, investigating the murder case of Hindu Munnani spokesperson, C Sasikumar, today interrogated Popular Front of India (PFI) District President, A Anwar Hussain in the city.

Hussain was summoned by the agency to appear before it and accordingly he appeared before the officials this morning.

Coming out of the NIA office, Hussain claimed to reporters that the officials had asked only about the organisational matter and how PFI was functioning.

Nothing with regard to the case of Sasikumar, who was hacked to death by a gang on September 22, 2016 night, was asked, he claimed.

NIA officials were not immediately available for their version.