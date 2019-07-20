Pharma employee held for swindling Rs 69L from firm

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An employee of a wholesale pharmaceutical firm here was arrested today for transferring the company money to the tune of Rs 68.86 lakh to his account over the last eight months.

Ramachandran, from Kumbamonam district and working for Vijay Pharmaceuicals for the last 20 years, used to take bulk orders for medicine from various districts in the State for the company.

He reportedly told the medicals there to transfer the value to his account instead of the company’s account from October last year, police said.

Based on the complaint by firm owner S Ravichandran, police started investigation and arrested Ramachandran on Saturday morning and remanded him.

On interrogation, it was revealed that over Rs 68.86 lakh was transferred to his account from October 23, 2018, to May 14 this year.