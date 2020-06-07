  • Download mobile app
07 Jun 2020, Edition - 1790, Sunday
Coimbatore

Physiotherapist in GH tests positive for Covid19, ward closed.

Covai Post Network

June 7, 2020

Coimbatore : A physiotherapist in the Government Hospital here was tested Covid-19 positive, as a result of which the  ward was closed today.

He had gone to visit his pregnant wife in Villupuram and was tested positive on return after two months.

As he wanted to join the duty, the 27-year old was asked to home-quarantine for seven days and had undergone checkup and the results today shown positive and was immediately admitted to the ESI Hospital.

Meanwhile, 14 persons who had gone to the physiotherapy ward had undergone Coronavirus test and isolated, even as the ward was closed.

In another development, a driver, who brought five persons to Pollachi last week and tested positive, also tested positive. 

