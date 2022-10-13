Planting of 1 lakh tress under 3rd phase of ‘Green Thondamuthur’ begins

Covai Post Network

The inaugural function for the 3rd phase of planting 1 lakh trees as part of the ‘Green Thondamuthur’ initiative took place at Valayankuttai village today, October 13. The ‘Green Thondamuthur’ initiative was launched last August to increase the green cover of the Thondamuthur area, improve the environment and increase the income of the farmers there. The field workers of the Cauvery Calling Movement have been going from village to village and meeting the farmers in person to inform them about the initiative.

The coordinator of this initiative, Mr Tamilmaran said, “We started the Green Thondamuthur initiative under the Cauvery Calling movement on August 3. Our aim was to distribute 1 lakh saplings for free and have them planted on farmlands within a year. However, we received great support from the farmers and they expressed their desire to plant 3 lakh trees on their farmlands in just 10 days.”

Explaining about the project he added, “With the support of the Thondamuthur Rotary club we distributed 1 lakh saplings to farmers in just 2 months. Then with the support of the Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association we started the second phase of planting 1 lakh saplings on October 10th. Today we have begun the third phase of planting 1 lakh more trees with the support of the Coimbatore Hotel owners association. We will continue working till there is 33% green cover in Thondamuthur. This initiative will help improve the environment in Thondamuthur and also empower the farmers financially. It will also ensure the perennial flow of the Noyyal River.

The director of SSVM educational institute, Mrs Manimegalai Mohan participated in the event as a special guest and distributed the saplings. She said,” planting trees is a great fortune and a virtuous deed as well. It is praiseworthy that the Cauvery Calling movement is taking this up.”

The owner of the Boomerang Ice-cream company, Mr Vanjimuthu said, “Those of us who are in the corporate world like me are always engaged in activities such as going to banks, checking our accounts, and so on. I have no financial debts but I have received air and water as a loan from nature. In order to repay that debt I’m planting and growing trees on my land with the guidance of Isha. As far I’m concerned planting trees is our duty to repay the loan we have taken from nature.”

The director of Aroma Sri Mahalakshmi dairy, Mr Ponnuswami also spoke at the event and promised to sponsor 1 lakh saplings.

Coimbatore Hotel owners association secretary, Mr Sivakumar gave the opening address. The vote of thanks was given by assistant leader and owner of Haribhavanam hotel, Mr Balasundar Raju. Also present at the event as special guests were head of Annapurna group of hotels, Mr Vivek and owner of the Anandhas hotel Mr Venkatesh. They also participated along with the students in planting saplings on farmlands.