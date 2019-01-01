Plastic ban has major impact on hotel industry

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Hoteliers had to face serious problems for the last three consecutive years, following sudden Government intervention its different policies office bearers of Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association said on Tuesday.

First it was demonetisation due to which there was sudden lull in the business for the first three to four months as customers were busy exchanging banned notes, followed by higher GST on AC restaurants and also particular food items, the Association Advisor Jagan Dhamodharasamy said here.

As the industry was back on track after facing the problem, now it is the ban on plastic products, which were mainly used by the industry, as 25 to 35 per cent of the business generated from parcel services, he said.

With the ban coming into force from Tuesday, hoteliers have to think of alternate including paper products, he said adding that the containers will be costly for small hotels across the State.

In order to promote traditional arts and artistes, the Association is organising a three day Mega Street Style Food festival, beginning on January four, in which nearly 80 branded hotels are participating.

The “Eat Street” as part of 10-day Kovai Vizha (Coimbatore Festival) will have street style artists performing various forms of arts, including Silambattam, Poi Kaal Kudharai and Parai dance for which the association has brought the artistes from across the State and taking care their stay and other aspects, he said.

People can enjoy all the entertainment and all their favorite dishes right from sambar idli, mutton chukka and pizza to biriyani, milk shakes to ice creams and. It will truly be a street style experience right from kizhi josiyam, petti kadai and all the way to shopping and food, the Association Secretary, Sivakumar said.

As an added attraction, It is going to be raining prizes at the 7up lucky draw as more than 100 lucky participants will stand the chance to win gifts, including a gold coin every hour he said.