Plea to bifurcate Coimbatore, Erode and carve out two new districts

Coimbatore : Welcoming the announcement of making Tenkashi and Chenglepet as new districts in Tamil Nadu, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) Thursday said the people of the Kongu region were disappointed at steps not being taken to steps bifurcate Erode and Coimbatore to carve out two more districts.

It was a long-pending demand of the people of the region to bifurcate the two districts, major industrial belts, and create two more, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran said.

The bifurcation into smaller districts would help in having better administration and

taking government schemes to the remotest places, he said in a statement.

Considering the demand of the people, the government should create two more districts by making Pollachi as headquarters of Coimbatore district and Gobichettipalayam as headquarters of that separated from Erode, he said.

Eswaran also urged MLAs from these districts to exert pressure on the Chief Minister in this regard.